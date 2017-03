FIFA executive member Chuck Blazer attends the 61st FIFA congress at the Hallenstadion in Zurich June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH FIFA executive committee member Chuck Blazer has been provisionally banned for 90 days, soccer's world governing body said on Monday.

The American was suspended by FIFA's ethics committee because "various breaches of the FIFA code of ethics appear to have been committed by Chuck Blazer".

