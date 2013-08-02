FIFA has suspended its investigations into former executive committee member Chuck Blazer of the United States, at least until the end of the year, soccer's world governing body said on Friday.

Robert Torres, heading the investigation into the 68-year-old who has been accused of financial mismanagement in his role as general secretary of the CONCACAF confederation, said the investigations would stop until the end of 2013 at the earliest.

"Justice Torres took the decision after receiving written confirmation that Blazer will not be engaging in any football-related activities until at least December 31 2013, and after taking into consideration circumstances which made it advisable to provisionally suspend the investigations," FIFA said in a statement on its website (www.fifa.com).

Blazer was provisionally banned on May 6 from taking part in any football-related activity at national and international level and formally stopped being a member of the executive committee at the end of that month.

"Various breaches of the FIFA code of ethics appear to have been committed by Chuck Blazer," FIFA said at the time.

Blazer and former CONCACAF president Jack Warner were described as being "fraudulent in their management" of the continental confederation's affairs by the head of its Integrity Committee.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)