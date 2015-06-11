RIO DE JANEIRO The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) introduced term limits and granted clubs more power over how Brazilian football is run, top officials from the group said on Thursday after an extraordinary general meeting.

The move comes as pressure mounts on the organisation to become more democratic and transparent in the wake of recent corruption allegations involving its former president and businessmen who did deals with the organisation.

A Congressional inquiry is due to start later this month into the running of the national game.

The new move allows the CBF president one four-year term and one possible re-election for a similar period, Marcus Antonio Vicente, one of the confederation's vice-presidents, told reporters outside the meeting at their headquarters in Rio.

Until now, successive re-elections were permitted, with the last but one president Ricardo Teixeira serving 23 years before resigning.

The last president, Jose Maria Marin, is in jail in Switzerland, one of those arrested in the FIFA corruption scandal last month. His successor Marco Polo Del Nero replaced him in April.

"One mandate plus re-election," Vicente said. "Del Nero ends his mandate in 2019 and could be re-elected until 2023."

The group also agreed regional and state federations would vote later to pass similar limits.

The move comes 14 months after other Brazilian sports associations took similar measures that were rejected by the CBF.

Thursday's meeting also agreed on the creation of a new commission that will give the clubs more say in how the game is run. Clubs will elect representatives from the top four divisions to rule on ticket prices and other key factors.

Until now the clubs were allowed to propose measures but the CBF had the power of veto over any changes.

"The CBF's veto is over, the clubs now have power," said Francisco Noveleto, head of one state football federation based in Porto Alegre.

DOMESTIC CHAOS

Brazil is home to Pele, Ronaldo and Neymar and the only country to win the World Cup five times. However, its domestic game is poorly run, with the best players all playing abroad and most clubs mired in debt.

The top 23 sides owe a collective 3.72 billion reais (around 773 million pounds), almost half of that in taxes owed to the government, according to a study by Itau BBA, a local investment bank.

Brazil's Congress passed legislation in March, but which is still to be approved, that gives clubs 20 years to pay off their debts.

Under the bill, the clubs could face relegation if they do not pay their players on time and adopt modern and transparent management procedures.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Justin Palmer)