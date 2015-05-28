Tottenham's Lamela out for the season, to undergo hip surgery
Tottenham Hotspur's attacking midfielder Erik Lamela will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury and is set to have surgery on Saturday to rectify the persistent problem.
LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron backed Jordan's Prince Ali bin Al Hussein's candidacy to be the next president of world football's scandal-hit governing body FIFA, the British leader's spokesman said on Thursday.
"The FA (English Football Association), and we are squarely behind the FA, supports the candidacy of Prince Ali," the spokesman told reporters, speaking a day after the arrest of several senior FIFA officials on U.S. corruption charges.
An election for the role, in which incumbent Sepp Blatter is expected to be re-elected for a fifth term, could take place on Friday, but there have been calls to postpone it.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by William James)
FUNCHAL Madeira renamed its airport in honour of Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday - although it is a new statue of the four-times world player of the year that is likely to grab the headlines.