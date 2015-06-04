Former UEFA chief Platini lashes out at Blatter
PARIS Ex-UEFA president Michel Platini has criticised former FIFA chief Sepp Blatter, saying the Swiss who led soccer's world body for 17 years was determined to make him "his last scalp".
LONDON There is a "very strong" case for re-running bids for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups if it is proved that the process of awarding the tournaments was corrupt, Britain's sports minister John Whittingdale said on Thursday.
"We wait to see the outcome of the investigations. If there is evidence that the bid process was corrupt then I think the case for re-running it is very strong," he told parliament.
Whittingdale, the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, said that if Qatar were stripped of the 2022 World Cup it would be unlikely to be held in Europe.
But if England was asked to consider hosting, it had the facilities.
An FBI investigation of bribery and corruption at FIFA includes scrutiny of how football's governing body awarded the two tournaments to Russia and Qatar, a U.S. law enforcement official said on Wednesday.
Swiss prosecutors have also announced a criminal inquiry into the 2018 and 2022 bids.
Stoke City striker Saido Berahino said on Thursday he served an eight-week drugs suspension earlier this season after someone spiked his drink in a nightclub.