FIFA President Sepp Blatter delivers an opening speech at the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

BERLIN Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday that FIFA President Sepp Blatter should step aside over allegations of corruption in football's world governing body, adding that it was "unthinkable" that he could lead FIFA forward.

"In my view, he should go," Cameron said at a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "The sooner the better," he added.

Merkel declined to comment on Blatter, who is expected to be elected to a fifth term as FIFA president later on Friday, but said: "For me it's important that there is an end to corruption, that there will be transparency again."

"The dirty side (of football) as David Cameron has put it, needs to be cleaned up," she said.

