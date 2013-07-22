A logo of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) is pictured at the Home of FIFA in Zurich July 5, 2012. The International Football Association Board (IFAB) held a special meeting on the usage of goal line technology in Zurich on Thursday. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

FIFA lifted Cameroon's indefinite suspension from international football on Monday, saying its conditions had been met.

"As requested by the FIFA Emergency Committee, the normalisation committee that was appointed on 20 July 2013 was able to take up its duties this Monday... at the FECAFOOT headquarters, with FIFA and (African federation) CAF observers present," world soccer's governing body said in a statement.

"The lifting of the suspension means that FECAFOOT's clubs, officials and other representatives can immediately resume their activities, which had been interrupted."

FIFA, which said it would continue to closely monitor the situation, suspended Cameroon on July 4 because of government interference in the national football federation.

