SANTIAGO Prospective FIFA presidential candidate Harold Mayne-Nicholls said on Wednesday that he has decided not to run against incumbent Sepp Blatter.

Chile's Mayne-Nicholls, the former head of FIFA’s technical committee which warned against holding the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, had said in October he might run.

"In the end I've decided not to move forward with my candidacy for the 2015-2019," the Chilean said at a televised press conference.

His announcement comes on the heels of former Portugal international Luis Figo's revelation that he would make a run for the FIFA presidency.

Figo was the latest to throw his hat in the ring alongside Blatter, Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein of Jordan, former FIFA official Jerome Champagne of France, ex-France international David Ginola, Michael Van Praag, president of the Dutch FA and Mino Raiola, an Italian-Dutch football agent.

"Faced with such candidates, who are much more powerful than me without a doubt, my possibilities of being a candidate seem very weak," said Mayne-Nicholls.

