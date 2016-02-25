FIFA presidential candidate Jerome Champagne of France talks to journalists at the media centre of the upcoming extraordinary FIFA congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH Sport's highest tribunal has rejected FIFA presidential candidate Jerome Champagne's urgent request for transparent voting booths and independent scrutineers at Friday's election for the head of the global football body.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said it rejected on Thursday the request which Champagne filed on Wednesday.

Rival FIFA presidential candidate Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein of Jordan's request for Friday's election to be postponed because of an issue with the voting booths had also been rejected by CAS.

