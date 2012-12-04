PARIS FIFA's former director of international relations Jerome Champagne has suggested that those at the head of the world governing body should not also be involved in the commercial side of the sport.

Frenchman Champagne, who left FIFA two years ago, has been tipped to run for the presidency.

Asked by France Football magazine how FIFA could become more democratic, he said: "Those who rule FIFA should not be in a position where they are accused of conflict of interest.

"To get there, it would be appropriate to...create a subsidiary company that would look after the commercial deals."

In January, Champagne circulated a 20,000-word report to each of FIFA's 208 member associations that examined how many of soccer current ills had developed.

It suggested improvements to the game and changes at the top.

