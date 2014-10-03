ZURICH FIFA presidential candidate Jerome Champagne fears that soccer’s unpredictability, central to its pulling power, is under threat as the game's top players are concentrated at a few rich clubs based in a handful of prosperous countries.

Although FIFA has been dominated by corruption scandals and controversy over the bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, Champagne said that unequal distribution of resources was the "central issue" facing soccer's governing body today.

"In some countries we already know at the beginning of the season who will win the league," he told Reuters in an interview, adding that he wanted FIFA to take the lead in addressing the problem.

"That is a problem because what makes football and sport magical is....... the uncertainty of the result and we have less and less uncertainty these days."

The Frenchman pointed to this week's Champions League match between Swiss champions FC Basel and English Premier League side Liverpool as one example of the imbalances which are undermining the game.

"Because of the (television) market pool, Liverpool received eight times more money than Basel (from the game). It's contrary to the principle, not only of solidarity but also to giving everyone an equal chance," he said.

In another example, Champagne, so far the only declared candidate to run against incumbent Sepp Blatter in the May 29 election, described Africa’s talent drain to Europe as a "neo-colonial” phenomenon.

"Africa has still been depleted in a neo-colonial economy where they watch our leagues from the north to watch their own players while their own leagues are being depleted," he said.

Champagne repeated his call for members of FIFA's all-powerful executive committee to be chosen by FIFA’s 209 national federations, rather than the continental confederations at present, and for it to also include representatives of the players, clubs and leagues.

"We need to have representation of the protagonists, who are the players, clubs and leagues," he said.

"We cannot govern football in the 21st century without them, we need them to think about transfer regulations, regulations to protect minors and training clubs."

He suggested that FIFA, heavily criticised over the costs faced by 2014 World Cup hosts Brazil, should take a more hands-off approach when organising its flagship tournament and said that plain common sense could help its image.

"I think FIFA should focus on the stadiums, the training camps, the travelling of the teams," he said. "I don't think it’s up to FIFA to impose on a country to build airports and hotels, it's up to the country.”

"For the rest, if you go and travel to a country, you accept the situation."

WHITE FANS

Champagne was stunned to see that Brazilian fans at World Cup matches were predominately white and said the ticketing policy needed to be overhauled.

"The black Brazilians were ones preparing the opening ceremony or the players, but there was nobody in the stands. May be it's the pricing policy, or the distribution network, it’s wrong.”

He also remembered how FIFA was criticised at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa for concentrating on revenue and banishing street vendors from the areas around stadiums.

"More common sense, definitely," he said. "We could have thought of a system where they sell Coca Cola for three months, instead of making these people suffer."

Champagne launched his bid in London in January, when he surprised observers by saying he did not think he could beat Blatter, and formally confirmed his candidacy last month.

FIFA's Deputy Secretary General between 2002 and 2005, he worked on special projects between 2005 and 2007 and was Director of International Relations from 2007 until he left FIFA in 2010 after political infighting cost him his position.

Champagne said he was not disheartened after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) both said they would support Blatter, pointing out that individual FAs could vote for who they wanted.

"When (Blatter) ran in 1998 against Lennart Johansson, who was UEFA president, Mr Johansson was supported by four of the six confederations with a total potential vote close to 150," said Champagne.

"He got 80 which shows there is a very strong reluctance to obey."

He added that there was no need for all the national associations of a given continent to vote as a block.

“The federation of Moldova has more in common with the federation of Tunisia than with the English FA,” he said.

"I've been campaigning for eight months, I'm fine-tuning my programme, I'm meeting a lot of people in the pyramid, from players to FA presidents," he said, adding that he was undeterred after Blatter last week turned down his challenge to take part in a public debate.

"We need to have a dialogue step by step, like in any election around the world," he said. "It will contribute to the restoration of FIFA's image. I think it’s a good opportunity to do it and I think it’s absolutely necessary."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)