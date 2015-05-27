The U.S. Justice Department has charged five executives and nine officials of football's global governing body, FIFA, with racketeering.

U.S. code defines racketeering as any criminal activity performed to benefit an organisation, including extortion, money laundering and bribery. In a 166-page indictment, the Justice Department accused the defendants of engaging in such activities.

THE CHARGES

The indictment accused the defendants and co-conspirators of engaging in fraud, bribery and money laundering since 1991 to solicit and receive $150 million (£98 million) in bribes and kickbacks.

POSSIBLE SENTENCES

CASE ONGOING

