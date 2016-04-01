Former president of Chile's Football Federation Sergio Jadue speaks at the draw of the 2015 Copa Sudamericana tournament at the CONMEBOL headquarters in Luque, on the outskirts of Asuncion July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

SANTIAGO Chile's internal revenue service said on Friday that it had filed a criminal complaint against disgraced former soccer boss Sergio Jadue for misrepresenting his income in a bid to avoid taxes.

In November, Jadue resigned from his post as head of Chile's ANFP soccer association and travelled to the United States to cooperate with the Federal Bureau of Investigation's probe into FIFA, the sport's world governing body.

Jadue has since pled guilty in the United States to racketeering conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy according to the U.S. Department of Justice, and has left his post as vice-president of South American soccer confederation, CONMEBOL.

Tax authorities say Jadue hid over $1.6 million from the Chilean government, resulting in lost tax revenues of some $560,000.

"These assets, that at the request of Jadue himself were received by means of a foreign company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, should have been declared in Chile," the nation's tax service said in a statement.

Jadue's lawyers could not be immediately reached for comment.

CONMEBOL is reeling from the FIFA corruption scandal, in which several of its leading directors were indicted in an FBI-led probe into allegations of bribery, money-laundering, and wire fraud involving more than $150 million.

Last month, Jadue angered Chileans when he posted social media pictures of himself enjoying a beach- and sun-filled "vacation" in Miami.

FIFA's ethics investigator has recommended a lifetime ban for the former soccer boss.

