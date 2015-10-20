Woods says will miss Masters, no timetable for return
Tiger Woods will miss next week's U.S. Masters due to his troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
ZURICH FIFA said on Tuesday that a Zurich District Court rejected a request from the world soccer body's former vice president to temporarily lift a six-year ban on him.
Chung Mong-Joon had sought to have his ban temporarily lifted so he could campaign to be the organisation's president in a vote in February, FIFA said in a statement.
Zurich-based FIFA said the court ruled that there was no indication of a defective procedure on the part of the soccer body's ethics committee in banning the South Korean.
Earlier this month, Chung had described the ban as a "shameful attempt" to punish his open criticism of FIFA, which is mired in the worst corruption scandal in its 111-year history.
FIFA said it was pleased with the court's decision. Chung can still appeal.
(Reporting by John Miller)
Tiger Woods will miss next week's U.S. Masters due to his troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has joined defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones on the sidelines after having surgery on a groin injury, the club said on Friday.