Egyptian court jails 56 over migrant boat shipwreck
RASHID, Egypt An Egyptian court sentenced 56 people to prison on Sunday over the capsizing of a migrant boat that left over 200 people dead last year.
Coca-Cola Co urged FIFA to take "concrete actions" to address the issues that have been raised, hours after Sepp Blatter was re-elected the president of the world football governing body mired in a corruption scandal.
"FIFA must now seize the opportunity to begin winning back the trust it has lost," Coca-Cola, one of the major sponsors of FIFA, said in an email on Friday.
Blatter was re-elected the president of FIFA for a fifth term as the only other candidate conceded defeat after a first round of voting in an election overshadowed by allegations of corruption in world football.
VLADIVOSTOK/YEKATERINBURG Several dozen people were detained in protests across Russia on Sunday, after the opposition urged people to take to the streets to demonstrate against corruption and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.