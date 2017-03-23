Murray supports radical rule changes being tested in Milan
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
Pierluigi Collina, the chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, has warned of a global shortage of match officials if efforts are not made to tackle abuse and violence towards referees at the grassroots level.
Collina, who was in charge of the 2002 World Cup final between Brazil and Germany, said it is a "real threat" when match officials face verbal and physical abuse in amateur football.
"It's a worldwide problem that we need to consider and we need to take (action) as soon as possible," Collina told Sky Sports.
"We have a huge number of referees working every weekend in grassroots and amateur football. At this level there is something as a threat; it's a physical threat of violence.
"Unfortunately, at this level, instead of paying huge respect for these unknown heroes... they are abused verbally, physically sometimes, this is a real threat."
Collina welcomed initiatives to improve behaviour towards the officials.
"Many national associations have launched a campaign, the FA did something like this, also UEFA and FIFA are promoting respect, not only towards referees but football," the 57-year-old Italian added.
"I know that it won't be easy but something has to be done. Certainly top football has to give grassroots football the correct message."
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
BERLIN Bayern Munich will take on Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will face Napoli in the pre-season Audi Cup in Munich on Aug. 1, the German champions said on Thursday.
West Ham United's first home game of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Southampton will be rescheduled as the London Stadium undergoes renovation following the conclusion of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Aug. 13.