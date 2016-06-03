ZURICH Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter received compensation payments that were "proper, fair and in line" with those of the heads of major professional sports leagues, his U.S.-based lawyer said on Friday.

Earlier, the world football's governing body said that Blatter and two former leading FIFA officials were involved in a "coordinated attempt" to enrich themselves through annual salary increases and World Cup bonuses totalling 79 million Swiss francs (55.7 million pounds) over a five-year period.

"We look forward to showing FIFA that Mr. Blatter's compensation payments were proper, fair and in line with the heads of major professional sports leagues around the world," Richard Cullen of the law firm McGuireWoods said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9774 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by David Ingram in New York; writing by Stephanie Nebehay, Editing by Angus MacSwan)