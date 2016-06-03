Du Plessis, Miller smash tons as S Africa thump Sri Lanka
Faf du Plessis and David Miller struck centuries as South Africa cruised to an emphatic 121-run victory over wilting Sri Lanka in the second one-day International in Durban on Wednesday.
ZURICH Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter received compensation payments that were "proper, fair and in line" with those of the heads of major professional sports leagues, his U.S.-based lawyer said on Friday.
Earlier, the world football's governing body said that Blatter and two former leading FIFA officials were involved in a "coordinated attempt" to enrich themselves through annual salary increases and World Cup bonuses totalling 79 million Swiss francs (55.7 million pounds) over a five-year period.
"We look forward to showing FIFA that Mr. Blatter's compensation payments were proper, fair and in line with the heads of major professional sports leagues around the world," Richard Cullen of the law firm McGuireWoods said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9774 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by David Ingram in New York; writing by Stephanie Nebehay, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
LONDON England lock George Kruis has been ruled out of the opening Six Nations match against France due to a knee injury, the English RFU said on Wednesday.
LONDON Temporary dismissals, also known as sin-bins, for yellow card offences at lower levels of the game could be given the go-ahead at an annual meeting of soccer's rule makers next month.