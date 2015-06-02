Members of the media stand in front of the entrance of the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH Football's under-fire world governing body FIFA has announced an unexpected news conference at its Zurich headquarters later on Tuesday (1700 BST).

No details of the subject matter were given by FIFA, which announced the event less than 90 minutes before it was due to start.

Earlier, FIFA issued a statement denying that president Sepp Blatter's right-hand man Jerome Valcke was involved in $10 million bank transactions under investigation by U.S. authorities despite the publication of a letter to Valcke outlining the payment relating to South Africa's hosting of the 2010 World Cup.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)