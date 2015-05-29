Security officers block a pro-Palestine protestor at the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH A female protester waving a Palestine flag and shouting at FIFA president Sepp Blatter was ejected from the FIFA Congress on Friday.

Blatter, sitting on the podium, called for security and the protester was led away by security officials.

The FIFA chief asked for all access points to be made secure as the protester carried out shouting.

An item on the agenda at the Congress has been tabled by the Palestine FA for the suspension Israel by FIFA.

In his opening address to Congress, Blatter said that he hoped to find a solution to the long-standing problems between the two associations during the Congress.

A demonstration of around 50 anti-Israel, pro-Palestine supporters assembled in the road opposite the entrance to the Congress earlier on Friday.

