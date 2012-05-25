BUDAPEST FIFA has a real chance to reform itself in a way that will be remembered by future generations and it must not pass up this "singular" opportunity, its anti-corruption advisor Mark Pieth told Congress delegates on Friday.

Pieth, the Swiss law professor appointed to look at how the 108-year-old organisation can modernise itself following a series of scandals in the last 18 months, urged delegates to be "courageous" and not just "cherry pick" areas for reform.

He suggested the creation of a public hotline for reporting wrongdoing, the declaration of executive pay, age limits for both the president and executive committee members and integrity checks for all executive committee members.

"I encourage you to make use of this singular chance you have to go down the reform route," he told the 208 delegates at the Congress for world football's governing body.

"This is crucial, make it real and you could make a real difference. Do something really courageous and generations of footballers and fans and stakeholders will thank you."

None of his suggested reforms will be voted on until next year's Congress in Mauritius because the review process will take another year to complete.

Three changes were passed in the Hungarian capital.

The ethics committee will be split into two with an investigative arm and an adjudicatory arm, a woman will be included on the executive committee and Swiss-Italian businessman Domenico Scala will become the chairman of the new audit and compliance committee.

Pieth appealed to the Congress not just to pick out the reforms which suited them, saying: "Please abstain from cherry- picking out of this menu.

"I'm not saying you have to do everything, but these things are linked."

However, 76-year-old FIFA president Sepp Blatter immediately responded, saying: "Even if Professor Pieth will say we shall not cherry-pick, we cannot take the whole tree.

"It is impossible to take the tree and take all the cherries down."

But, he added: "This is the first step, a very important one and we will definitely take the second step at next year's Congress. We cannot take all the package now. This is impossible."

Among a number of speakers talking about FIFA reform was Ron Noble, the general secretary of Interpol - the international police body.

Interpol is now working with FIFA to weed out all aspects of corruption in the game and he told delegates: "FIFA is taking serious steps to fight corruption and ensure a greater transparency in the organisation and together I am sure that we can meet this goal."

