ASUNCION South America's football confederation, CONMEBOL, said there was no place for corruption in football and promised to support an anti-graft investigation into FIFA as well as itself.

In a statement, CONMEBOL vowed to "support unreservedly the investigations under way into FIFA, CONMEBOL ... and other organisations regarding alleged wrongdoing."

The world's most popular sport was thrown into turmoil after U.S. and Swiss authorities announced separate inquiries into FIFA, the world's governing body, and regional governing bodies. Seven of the world's most powerful figures in global football were arrested on Wednesday, including current and former officials from South and Central America.

