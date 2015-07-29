ASUNCION South America's football confederation, CONMEBOL, unveiled a raft of reforms on Wednesday designed to root out corruption and clean up the organisation's image after the biggest graft scandal to hit the world's favourite sport.

In a four-page document, CONMEBOL's Director General Gorka Villar said all commercial ties with bodies linked to criminal activities would be reviewed and that contracts would not be made with individuals facing legal charges, among other changes.

Former CONMEBOL president Nicolas Leoz faces a United States extradition order after he and other former or current officials of governing body FIFA and sports media and marketing executives were charged in New York in May with bribery and corruption.

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis and Richard Lough; Editing by Grant McCool)