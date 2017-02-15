Spanish bullfighter gored to death in French ring
MADRID A Spanish bullfighter died on Saturday after he tripped in the ring and was gored in the chest by the bull in southwestern France, according to media reports.
ZURICH FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.
Eduardo Li, former president of the Costa Rican Football Association, and Brayan Jimenez, former president of the Guatemalan Football Association, are accused of violating FIFA rules including those forbidding bribery and corruption.
Last year, Li and Jimenez pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court to charges including racketeering and wire fraud.
(Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)
MADRID A Spanish bullfighter died on Saturday after he tripped in the ring and was gored in the chest by the bull in southwestern France, according to media reports.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia Hosts Russia eased to a 2-0 win over New Zealand on Saturday in the opening match of the Confederations Cup, a tournament seen as a test for the country before it stages next year's World Cup.
LE MANS, France Favourites Toyota led the 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race at the quarter distance on Saturday with champions Porsche left with just one car battling it out against the Japanese manufacturer's three.