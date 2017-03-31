Murray supports radical rule changes being tested in Milan
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
Former FIFA vice-president Chung Mong-joon will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the South Korean's five-year ban from all football-related activities, according to Yonhap News Agency.
Chung, who served as FIFA vice-president between 1994 and 2011, was found guilty in 2015 of breaching the governing body's code of conduct during South Korea's bid for the 2022 World Cup seven years ago, which was eventually awarded to Qatar.
He will discuss his decision to approach CAS at a news conference in Seoul next Thursday.
FIFA's appeals committee had earlier reduced Chung's initial six-year ban to five, saying there was not enough evidence to prove he had infringed an article of FIFA's ethics code covering confidentiality.
It also halved the fine imposed on him to 50,000 Swiss francs ($49,940).
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)
West Ham United's first home game of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Southampton will be rescheduled as the London Stadium undergoes renovation following the conclusion of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Aug. 13.
Referees at this year's Confederations Cup in Russia will have the power to abandon games over discriminatory behaviour by fans as part of a three-step procedure to promote fair-play during the tournament, governing body FIFA has said.