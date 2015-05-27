WELLINGTON New Zealand Football executives have labelled the corruption controversy embroiling world soccer's governing body FIFA as "serious" and said they were "monitoring the situation" ahead of the under-20 World Cup.

The tournament begins in New Zealand on Saturday with 24 teams playing 52 games over three weeks.

FIFA was thrown into turmoil in Switzerland on Wednesday when local police arrested seven senior officials at the request of United States authorities for alleged corruption involving more than $150 million in bribes over 24 years.

The controversy has tainted the world governing body's Congress, which will hold a presidential election on Friday.

New Zealand Football (NZF) chief executive Andy Martin, who is in Zurich for the FIFA Congress, was keen to distance the tournament from what was happening in Switzerland.

"The developments in the last 24 hours are very serious and we continue to monitor the situation closely so that we can react appropriately," Martin said in a NZF statement.

"Our delegation in Zurich are in close contact with our Executive Committee and Oceania Football and we will continue to play our role in upholding the integrity of FIFA and its operations.

"New Zealand Football, together with our Local Organising Committee, remain focused on delivering a great FIFA U-20 World Cup, starting on Saturday.

"We do not anticipate that these events will impact on the tournament."

The hosts face Ukraine in the first game of the tournament at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday.

