SAN JOSE Costa Rican authorities said on Wednesday they had opened an investigation into Eduardo Li, one of the FIFA executives arrested in Zurich on suspicion of corruption, adding that its prosecutors were in contact with U.S. law enforcement.

Li, the president of Costa Rica's football federation, is one of seven FIFA executives who were arrested in a hotel in Zurich on Wednesday after they were named in a U.S. Department of Justice corruption investigation.

