The snow-covered landscape is reflected in a logo in front of FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH FIFA ethics watchdogs have opened formal proceedings against Caribbean soccer official Gordon Derrick in a corruption investigation, they said on Friday.

Investigators have recommended a ban of at least four years and a fine of at least 15,000 Swiss francs (11,799.19 pounds) against Derrick, who is president of the Caribbean Football Union and general secretary of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association, the ethics panel said in a statement.

The probe centres on alleged conflicts of interest, offering and accepting gifts and other benefits, mismanagement of funds, abuse of position and disloyalty, it said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields)