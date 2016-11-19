Ecuador's Soccer Federation President Luis Chiriboga (R) speaks with coach Gustavo Quinteros during a training session at Ecuador's national team headquarters in Quito, November 10, 2015, ahead of their upcoming 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Uruguay. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

QUITO An Ecuadorean court gave a 10-year jail sentence to former national soccer federation president Luis Chiriboga for corruption on Friday in another case stemming from the scandal at world governing body FIFA.

Chiriboga, 70, who ran the soccer federation for 18 years but has been under house arrest since late 2015, was convicted of money-laundering along with two others at the organization.

He is one of about 40 soccer bosses, mainly Latin Americans, implicated in U.S.-led investigations that have rocked FIFA.

Judge Miriam Escobar said about $6.1 million had passed illegally through Ecuador's soccer federation.

Her court in the capital Quito ordered the three soccer officials to pay back double that and to give up properties.

Lawyers for the men said they would appeal.

Chiriboga, who has denied the charges, would be likely to serve his sentence at home given his advanced age.

