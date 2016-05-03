QUITO A former head of logistics at Ecuador's Football Federation (FEF) was sentenced on Tuesday to a year in prison for money-laundering, a case arising from investigations in the Andean nation prompted by the FIFA corruption scandal.

"Judge Ana Lucia Cevallos declares Vinicio L. (Luna) guilty of being a co-author of the laundering of assets in the Ecuafutbol case," the state prosecutor said on Twitter.

The judge also fined Luna $64,800 and seized $32,400 in goods - a car and a motorcycle - whose purchase he could not justify.

Luna's lawyer said his client was innocent of money-laundering. "We justified all income, expenses and use of money," Edison Cadena told journalists after the sentencing.

Enmeshed in the worst scandal in its history, FIFA has been cracking down on wrongdoing. Over 40 individuals and entities, including many former senior FIFA officials, have been charged with graft-related offences in the United States.

One of them is FEF's ex-president Luis Chiriboga, whose indictment in December led authorities in Ecuador to order his house arrest while he faces money-laundering charges.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Mark Heinrich)