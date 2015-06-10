LONDON Scandal-hit FIFA is likely to elect a new president at a Dec. 16 emergency meeting in Zurich, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

"The BBC has learned that is the likely date for an emergency meeting in Zurich to decide his successor," the report said without citing sources.

"Representatives from all 209 member associations will be invited to the Swiss city to vote in a new presidential election," it added.

FIFA president Sepp Blatter tendered his resignation last Tuesday, less than a week after Swiss police staged a dawn raid on a luxury hotel in Zurich and arrested several officials on corruption charges filed by U.S. prosecutors in New York.

However, Blatter is intent on staying in office until his successor is appointed.

"A final decision on the date for a presidential election is not expected to be made until July, but it is believed holding an emergency congress in mid-December is Blatter's preferred option," the BBC added.

FIFA confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that its executive committee would meet in July to pick a date for the full presidential vote, with various options set to be discussed.

Jordan's Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, who lost out to Blatter in election, is tipped as a possible candidate while Chung Mong-joon, the billionaire scion of South Korea's Hyundai conglomerate, is also weighing up his bid to replace Blatter.

