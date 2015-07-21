Domenico Scala, head of FIFA's watchdog audit and compliance committee, talks on his mobile phone in the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH A FIFA committee headed by Domenico Scala will supervise integrity checks on candidates hoping to stand in February's election to replace Sepp Blatter as president of world football's governing body.

FIFA said on Tuesday that Scala, chair of their Independent Audit and Compliance Committee, would be the Ad-hoc Electoral Committee chairman.

Claudio Sulser, chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, and Larry Mussenden, chairman of the FIFA Appeal Committee are also members of the committee.

The committee is responsible for supervising the integrity checks and admitting and announcing candidates.

Potential candidates have until Oct. 26 to present their intentions in writing to FIFA's general secretariat with support from at least five football federations.

FIFA said the Ad-hoc Electoral Committee will then carry out an "examination and a decision on the admission of the candidates to the FIFA presidential elections".

The vote will take place on Feb. 26 at a special 'elective congress' in Zurich.

(Reporting By Simon Evans; editing by Toby Davis)