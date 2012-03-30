ZURICH Sepp Blatter's plans to give more bite to FIFA's ethics committee have been approved by the executive, the president of football's governing body said on Twitter on Friday.

Blatter wants to split the ethics committee, which looks into wrongdoing by FIFA officials, into separate divisions with one investigating cases and one judging them.

"Historic day for FIFA's reform process; two-chamber ethics committee approved," Blatter wrote.

"One chamber investigates and the other chamber acts as a judge.

"I proposed this in June 2011," he added.

"Delighted that the executive committee has agreed to back me on this crucial reform."

FIFA said reform of the ethics committee was one of the main points made by Mark Pieth, a professor from the Swiss-based Institute of Governance, who has been appointed by FIFA to lead reform of soccer's corruption-plagued governing body.

Blatter was due to hold a news conference later on Friday 0200 p.m. British time.

