ZURICH, Switzerland FIFA president Sepp Blatter is expected to give a progress report on the fight to stamp out corruption following an executive committee meeting on Friday.

Blatter was re-elected for a fourth term as president at the FIFA Congress in June and immediately pushed through measures aimed at cleaning up soccer's governing body following a series of scandals.

"The executive committee will receive a report from the FIFA President on the proposals approved at the 61st FIFA Congress in Zurich," said FIFA in a statement.

Congress accepted his proposal to strengthen the ethics committee by changing the current system under which the chairman acts as both investigator and judge.

Blatter would like to see those roles performed by different individuals. His other measure was to create a so-called "Solutions Committee," possibly occupied by influential figures from outside FIFA, to act as a watchdog.

Last year, two members of FIFA's executive committee were suspended for allegedly offering to sell their votes in the 2018 and 2022 World Cup hosting contest to undercover newspaper reporters.

This year, executive committee member and former presidential candidate Mohammed Bin Hammam was banned for life in a cash-for-votes scandals while former vice president Jack Warner quit after being put under investigation in the same case.

