Nadal powers past Fognini into Miami Open final
Rafa Nadal rolled by unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5 on Friday to reach his fifth Miami Open final and a potential rematch of the Australian Open decider with Roger Federer.
LONDON London bookmakers William Hill have installed Sepp Blatter as the overwhelming 1/16 odds on favourite to retain his position as the president of world football's governing body FIFA when the election takes place in Zurich on May 29.
Their complete prices are:
1/16 Sepp Blatter Switzerland
12/1 Luis Figo Portugal
16/1 Michael van Praag Netherlands
20/1 Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein Jordan
The vote takes place during the FIFA Congress on May 29.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Douglas Beattie)
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has joined defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones on the sidelines after having surgery on a groin injury, the club said on Friday.