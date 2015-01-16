LONDON Factbox on former France international David Ginola who declared his intention to stand for the FIFA presidency on Friday.

- - -

Born: Jan. 25, 1967 in Gassin, France

- -

EARLY CAREER

- Began his career at Toulon as an 18-year-old in 1985 before moving to RC Paris in 1988, Brest in 1990 and Paris St Germain in 1992.

- His flamboyant style caught the eye in a successful three-year spell at PSG where he won the Ligue 1 title in 1994, two French Cups (93, 95) and one League Cup (1995).

- -

ENGLAND

- Ginola was touted for a move to Spain but chose to join Newcastle United under Kevin Keegan in 1995 for a fee of 2.5 million pounds ($3.80 million) at a time when the north east club were fighting for the Premier League title.

- His time at Newcastle was ultimately unsuccessful, however, as they finished runners-up to Manchester United twice.

- He joined Tottenham Hotspur in 1997 and won both the player's association and Football Writers' Footballer of the Year awards in 1999.

- That year he scored a dazzling individual goal for Tottenham against Barnsley in the FA Cup and won the League Cup, his only trophy in England.

- He finished his career in England with spells at Aston Villa and Everton and retired in 2002.

- -

INTERNATIONAL CAREER

- Ginola made 17 France appearances between 1990 and 1995, but his international career was largely disappointing.

- A low point came in 1993 when he was blamed by then France coach Gerard Houllier for a World Cup qualifying defeat to Bulgaria that eliminated them from the 1994 tournament.

($1 = 0.6585 British Pounds)

(Compiled by Toby Davis; Editing by Sam Holden)