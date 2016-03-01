GUATEMALA CITY Former Guatemalan football federation president Brayan Jimenez was taken to the capital's airport on Tuesday for extradition to the United States to face corruption charges, two local officials said.

Jimenez, who is facing charges in the United States related to the sale of football broadcast rights, was to be turned over to U.S. authorities at the airport, said Rudy Esquivel, spokesman for the country's prison system.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu)