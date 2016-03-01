Dortmund blasts the 'hardest 15 minutes' of Bartra's life
Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has said he experienced the "hardest 15 minutes" of his life after fracturing his wrist in Tuesday's attack on the team bus.
GUATEMALA CITY Former Guatemalan football federation president Brayan Jimenez was taken to the capital's airport on Tuesday for extradition to the United States to face corruption charges, two local officials said.
Jimenez, who is facing charges in the United States related to the sale of football broadcast rights, was to be turned over to U.S. authorities at the airport, said Rudy Esquivel, spokesman for the country's prison system.
(Reporting by Sofia Menchu)
Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has said he experienced the "hardest 15 minutes" of his life after fracturing his wrist in Tuesday's attack on the team bus.
STOCKHOLM Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic has forged his reputation on spectacular goalscoring feats but his former Sweden team mate Jonas Olsson believes the striker's success is built as much on physical strength as technique.