ZURICH The four candidates for the FIFA presidency have passed integrity checks and have been formally declared eligible for the election on May 29, soccer's governing body said on Monday.

FIFA confirmed that incumbent Sepp Blatter, who will be standing for a fifth mandate, former Portugal forward Luis Figo, Dutch FA president Michael van Praag and Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein of Jordan had all been accepted.

"Each of them underwent an integrity check by the investigatory chamber of the independent ethics committee," read a statement.

"Upon receipt of the results of the integrity checks, the ad-hoc electoral committee convened at the home of FIFA to validate that each of the candidatures fulfilled the requirements as stipulated in the FIFA statutes and regulations."

