Ponting predicts Australia will struggle in India
MELBOURNE Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
ZURICH The FIFA Ethics Committee's investigatory chamber on Friday called for former Honduran soccer head Alfredo Hawit Banegas to be banned from soccer for life for allegedly taking illegal payments from sports marketing firms.
Hawit, a former FIFA vice president and general secretary of the Honduran Football Association, in April pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court in New York to bribery schemes uncovered in a U.S. investigation of corruption within the world soccer body.
In a statement Friday, the investigatory chamber said Hawit deserved a lifetime ban for allegedly violating FIFA's general rules of conduct as well as prohibitions on bribery and corruption.
The case now goes to the Ethics Committee's adjudicatory chamber.
(Reporting by John Miller)
MILAN An early lesson Joe Hart learned after moving to Torino was that the English soccer term "clean sheet" does not translate literally into Italian.
LONDON Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji will serve a four-match ban after a Football Association hearing on Friday found him guilty of violent conduct in last weekend's Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion.