FIFA President Sepp Blatter speaks during an event for workers building the planned FIFA museum in Zurich June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Kurt Schorrer

ZURICH The independent chairman of FIFA's audit and compliance committee on Sunday weighed in on recent comments by the president of world soccer's governing body, Sepp Blatter, that had led to speculation about his future plans.

"I call on all concerned, including Mr. Blatter, to endorse in the interest of the reforms unequivocally the announced changing of the guard at the top of FIFA," audit and compliance chief Domenico Scala said in an emailed statement.

Blatter on June 2 said he would step down at an as-yet unscheduled special FIFA congress, but recent comments have fuelled speculation that his decision was less than final.

"The times of flirting with power are definitely gone," Scala said.

(Reporting by Katharina Bart; editing by Jason Neely)