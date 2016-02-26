Officials count the votes during the first ballot of the FIFA Presidential election during the Extraordinary Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. Crisis-hit world football governing body FIFA faces one of the most important days in its 112-year history when it elects a new leader on Friday hoping to usher in a fresh era after decades of tawdry controversy. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

FIFA presidential candidate Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa of Bahrain (C) reacts after the first ballot votre during the Extraordinary Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. Crisis-hit world football governing body FIFA faces one of the most important days in its 112-year history when it elects a new leader on Friday hoping to usher in a fresh era after decades of tawdry controversy. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

FIFA presidential candidate Gianni Infantino of Italy and Switzerland (R) reacts after the first ballot votre during the Extraordinary Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. Crisis-hit world football governing body FIFA faces one of the most important days in its 112-year history when it elects a new leader on Friday hoping to usher in a fresh era after decades of tawdry controversy. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH No candidate was elected in the first round of FIFA's presidential election to replace Sepp Blatter on Friday, as none received the required two-thirds of the 207 votes cast.

Gianni Infantino, Swiss general secretary of the European soccer body UEFA, received 88 votes. Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa took 85 votes, with Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein of Jordan on 27 votes and Jerome Champagne picking up seven votes.

A second round of voting was under way, in which a simple majority will be enough to elect a candidate.

