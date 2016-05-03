BUDAPEST FIFA President Gianni Infantino suggested that European football associations can donate the money they receive from football's governing body to other parts of the world if they do not need it.

Infantino, elected in February to lead the organisation out of the worst crisis in its history, has promised that FIFA will donate $5 million to each of its 209 member associations during every four-year period.

It will also donate $40 million to each of the six continental confederations over the same period.

But he suggested that this was a relatively insignificant amount to some European associations and suggested it could be better employed elsewhere.

"The funds have been increased to this famous $5 million over four years, but for you in UEFA, this is not a big amount compared to what you generate," he told UEFA's annual Congress.

"If you in Europe don't need all this money from FIFA, give it to other associations around the world, invest it in projects around the world and we can really create a difference for a new FIFA, a united FIFA, a FIFA of solidarity," he said.

"You in Europe can show together that you can make a difference in the world."

