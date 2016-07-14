FIFA President Gianni Infantino looks on during a friendly soccer match between 2018 World Cup Organising Committee and Rosich-Starco team of Russian politicians and pop stars in Moscow, Russia, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

LONDON FIFA president Gianni Infantino is to be interviewed by investigators as part of a preliminary probe into possible breaches of the world football body's code of ethics, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Without giving a source, the BBC said the Swiss could meet Robert Torres, a member of the investigatory chamber of FIFA's ethics committee, as early as Friday in Zurich.

Asked by Reuters for a comment, a FIFA spokesperson said Infantino "has stated publicly he fully respects the independence and work of the Ethics Committee and that he would provide, if required, whatever information necessary to facilitate any potential review by the Committee.

"The President has made clear that he has acted appropriately and in accordance with FIFA’s Code of Ethics."

FIFA's ethics committee said in June, after the German newspaper Die Welt reported that Infantino was facing a provisional ban for unethical conduct, that there were no formal proceedings ongoing.

However, it would not confirm or deny whether preliminary investigations, which would precede a formal investigation, had taken place.

FIFA has been in turmoil after a wave of indictments of football officials in the United States last year, including former members of its executive committee, on corruption-related charges.

The football body has also been forced to investigate controversies surrounding the awarding of its showpiece, the World Cup finals, especially the decision to grant the 2018 tournament to Russia and the 2022 finals to Qatar.

Former UEFA general secretary Infantino was elected in February, replacing the now-banned Sepp Blatter, with the promise to clean up the organisation.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)