West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
ZURICH FIFA President Gianni Infantino said he was pleased that the global soccer body's Ethics Committee has determined he had not violated the FIFA code of ethics.
"The president would like to thank all those who cooperated with the ethics committee to ensure that the facts were heard and the truth prevailed," a statement released on Friday by FIFA said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.