ZURICH Iraq will be allowed to play friendly matches at home again following approval from football's world governing body FIFA on Thursday.

Iraq were banned from playing all games at home for security reasons after losing a World Cup qualifier 2-0 to Jordan at the Franso Hariri Stadium in Arbil in September 2011.

The stadium appeared to be filled to over capacity and suffered a power cut during the match.

The reprieve does not apply to World Cup qualifiers for which Iraq use Doha as their home base.

Iraq, Asian champions in 2007, are third in Group B in the fourth stage of the Asian World Cup qualifiers with five points from five games, eight points behind leaders Japan.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)