ROME Italy's football federation (FIGC) will support Michel Platini's bid to take over at FIFA, president Carlo Tavecchio said on Thursday.

“He is an experienced and knowledgeable executive, and the right person to implement the necessary reforms at FIFA," said Tavecchio in a statement published by the FIGC.

"As I have said during the last few weeks, Italy would always back him for FIFA presidency.

"His work and achievements at UEFA confirm his qualities and show that he can help FIFA regain credibility and prestige in such a difficult moment of its history.”

Platini, who has been UEFA president since 2007, announced on Wednesday that he intended to stand in the Feb. 26 election to replace outgoing Sepp Blatter.

Blatter was re-elected for a fifth term as FIFA president on May 29, but four days later he said he would lay down his mandate amid the worst crisis in the body's history.

Former FIFA vice president Chung Mong-joon, one of the most influential figures in Asian football, also said on Thursday he was entering the race.

Former Brazil international Zico and Liberian Football Association president Musa Bility both reaffirmed this week that they intend to stand.

