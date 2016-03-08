New FIFA President Gianni Infantino plays a friendly football match at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH FIFA has extended worldwide sanctions imposed on 23 players and officials in Italy over match-fixing and illegal betting between 2014 and 2015, football's global governing body said on Tuesday.

Italian authorities had already imposed bans on taking part in any soccer-related activities.

"The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee decided on 25 February 2016 to extend all of the above-mentioned sanctions to have worldwide effect," Zurich-based FIFA said in a statement.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Michael Shields)