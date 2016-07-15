No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
ZURICH The investigatory chamber of FIFA's independent ethics committee has asked for former executive committee member Worawi Makudi to be banned from football for at least four years for allegedly breaching the football governing body's code of conduct.
Makudi, the former president of the Thailand Football Association, should also pay a fine of at least 25,000 Swiss francs (£19,123) for alleged violation of the general rules of conduct, the chamber said in a statement on Friday.
The executive is accused of violating general rules of conduct relating to loyalty, forgery and falsification and the obligation of the parties to collaborate.
The investigation has been completed by the chairman of the investigatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee, Cornel Borbely, and handed over to the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, which will decide what action to take, the investigatory chamber of the ethics committee said.
Until a formal decision is taken by the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, Makudi is presumed innocent, the chamber said.
(Reporting by John Revill)
LONDON As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
PORT GENTIL, Gabon Egypt's Mahmoud Kahraba scored three minutes from time to snatch a 1-0 win over Morocco on Sunday and a place in the African Nations Cup semi-finals.