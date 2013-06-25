Infantino confident Argentina will escape suspension
LONDON Argentina are close to resolving a row that could have seen the former world champions suspended, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.
BERNE FIFA has imposed a worldwide ban on two Lebanese assistant referees who were jailed in Singapore this month for accepting sexual favours to fix a club match.
Ali Eid and Abdallah Taleb had been provisionally banned by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) pending a disciplinary hearing and now FIFA has extended the suspension worldwide.
The two were jailed for three months each on June 10, backdated to April 4, when they were detained by police in Singapore. The match referee, Ali Sabbagh, was jailed for six months the following day.
The three Lebanese had been scheduled to officiate an Asian Football Federation match between Singapore's Tampines Rovers and India's East Bengal in April but were hastily replaced hours before kickoff by the AFC.
(Editing by Tony Goodson)
LONDON Argentina are close to resolving a row that could have seen the former world champions suspended, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is unhappy with the hard and patchy playing surface being used for his side's Europa League tie at FC Rostov's Olimp-2 stadium but the Portuguese has received little sympathy from UEFA over the issue.
Russia has initiated anti-doping reforms but they are not happening fast enough, World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) director general Olivier Niggli has said.