ZURICH Swiss police on Thursday arrested two more FIFA officials on suspicion of taking millions of dollars in bribes linked to television rights, widening a graft probe into world football's governing body.

The two men, arrested at the behest of U.S. authorities, join 14 other officials and sports marketing executives already charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with paying and taking bribes.

Who are the two officials?

* Alfredo Hawit is the acting president of CONCACAF, the regional body that oversees football in North and Central America and the Caribbean. He took over on May 28 after his predecessor Jeffrey Webb was arrested in Zurich. Another former CONCACAF president, Jack Warner, has also been indicted. Hawit is Honduran and has been involved in CONCACAF under both Warner and Webb.

* Juan Angel Napout of Paraguay has been the head of South American football's governing body, CONMEBOL, since mid-2014. His predecessor, Eugenio Figueredo, was also among football officials arrested in May in Zurich on U.S. warrants.

What are they accused of?

* Switzerland's Federal Office of Justice (FOJ), which ordered the arrests following a U.S. request, said in a statement: "The high-ranking FIFA officials are alleged to have taken the money in return for selling marketing rights in connection with football tournaments in Latin America, as well as World Cup qualifying matches. According to the arrest requests, some of the offences were agreed and prepared in the USA. Payments were also processed via U.S. banks."

Where was Thursday's pre-dawn raid?

* At the Baur au Lac in Zurich, the same lakeside luxury hotel where seven other football officials were arrested in May on U.S. warrants.

What happens next?

* The FOJ will now ask the United States to submit a formal extradition request within 40 days. It said both men had announced their intention to resist extradition.

