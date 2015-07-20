LONDON Michel Platini has become the favourite for the first time with British bookmakers William Hill to become the next permanent FIFA president.

Following Monday's reports of backing for him among the FIFA confederations, the 60-yer-old UEFA chief is quoted at 5-4 on, ahead of Prince Ali bin Al Hussein at 7-4, despite not yet confirming whether he will stand.

"Despite Platini leading the pack, it is astonishing to note that incumbent president Sepp Blatter is still the third favourite to retain his position," said a William Hill spokesman.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)