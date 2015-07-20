Woods says will miss Masters, no timetable for return
Tiger Woods will miss next week's U.S. Masters due to his troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
LONDON Michel Platini has become the favourite for the first time with British bookmakers William Hill to become the next permanent FIFA president.
Following Monday's reports of backing for him among the FIFA confederations, the 60-yer-old UEFA chief is quoted at 5-4 on, ahead of Prince Ali bin Al Hussein at 7-4, despite not yet confirming whether he will stand.
"Despite Platini leading the pack, it is astonishing to note that incumbent president Sepp Blatter is still the third favourite to retain his position," said a William Hill spokesman.
(Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has joined defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones on the sidelines after having surgery on a groin injury, the club said on Friday.